A 42-year-old Apple River, Ill., woman was transported by helicopter from a crash scene Sunday.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on East Stagecoach Trail about .3 miles east of North Hodgin Road in rural Apple River, according to a news release from Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer M. Forsberg was driving a black 2015 Chevy Suburban west on Stagecoach Trail when the vehicle veered off the road to the north. It then veered back across the road to the south. Once off road to the south it crashed into a small creek.

Forsberg was transported from the scene by Warren Ambulance Service and then by AirCare 3 Helicopter to Rockford St. Anthony’s Hospital.

There were no passengers, the release says, The crash remains under investigation. Assisting agencies were Warren Police, Apple River Fire, Warren Ambulance and AirCare 3.