Injury crash, van abandoned in street, chase: Incidents continue early into Sunday

Quad Cities police tended to an injured person in a crash, investigated a car driven into a ditch and a truck flipped upside down, arrived to see a van that crashed into a pole remained abandoned in the middle of the street and chased a car down West 4th Street late Saturday into early Sunday.

Police raced to one incident after another as Local 4 News crews continued to be the only station at the scenes:

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police were on the scene of was crash where at least one person was transported away by ambulance on the 400 block of West 35th St., Davenport. Emergency responders talked to several witnesses after the ambulance left.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a the area of Central Park and Gaines Street after a crash involving a van that hit a pole. The van, with airbags deployed and keys still in the ignition, sat abandoned in the middle of Central Park Avenue. Two people passing by parked their truck with the alert lights flashing so other cars wouldn’t crash into the van. Even so, several near-misses occurred while drivers tried to maneuver around the van.

Shortly before midnight Sunday, a truck was upside-down at 27th Street and 11th Avenue, Moline.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a car drove into a ditch in the area of 44th and Brady streets. A witness told Local 4 News he saw several adults, with one carrying a little girl about 4 years old, run from the vehicle after it went into the ditch.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a chase involving Davenport police ended in the area of Myrtle Street and West 4th Street. Numerous squad cars and officers were on the scene.

Local 4 News is in touch with officers and will provide more information as it becomes available. Stay tuned to Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com for details.