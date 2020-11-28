Inmate at Thomson dies after fight

An inmate at the U. S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill., died Friday after a fight.

Staff responded to a fight between two inmates there about 2:30 a.m. Friday, a news release says. Responding staff immediately secured the area and initiated life-saving measures on inmate Edsel Badoni, 37.

Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued, but Badoni was pronounced dead by EMS personnel.

A second inmate was medically assessed and treated for injuries at the facility.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

No staff member or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger.

Badoni had been sentenced in the District Court of Arizona to 166 months for assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. He had been in custody at Thomson since Nov. 25, 2019.

USP Thomson is a high-security facility that currently houses 1,366 men.

