Inmate dies at Thomson prison

An inmate died Thursday at the U. S. Penitentiary in Thomson, Ill.

Inmate Inmate Boyd Weekley, 49, was found unresponsive about 2:30 p.m. at the prison, where responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures, a news release says. Staff requested

emergency medical services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued.

Weekley was transported by EMS to a local hospital, and subsequently pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured, and at

no time was the public in danger.

Weekley was sentenced in the Western District of Michigan to life for kidnapping and transportation of a minor in interstate commerce with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He had been in custody at Thomson since Feb. 25.

USP Thomson is a high-security facility that currently houses 1,365 men.