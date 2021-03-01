Inmate dies at United States Penitentiary in Thomson

An inmate was found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries Sunday and later died Sunday at United States Penitentiary Thomson.

Shay Paniry, 41, was found around 6 p.m. and “staff immediately secured the area and initiated life-saving measures,” according to a news release.

He was “treated for life-threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced deceased by EMS staff.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified.

Paniry was sentenced in the Central District of California to 210 months for conspiracy to launder money, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and interfering with commerce.

He had been in custody at USP Thomson since October 14, 2020.

USP Thomson is a high security facility that currently houses 1,345 male offenders.