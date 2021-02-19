Inmate dies in jail; autopsy planned

After a 27-year-old Caucasian man was discovered unresponsive in his Scott County Jail cell, he was pronounced dead.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, a correctional officer found the man dead in his general-population cell, a news release says.

Correctional and medical staff responded immediately and tried to resuscitate him. When medics arrived, the inmate was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be scheduled soon at the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny, Iowa. The death does not appear to be of suspicious nature.

Because the death occurred at Scott County Jail, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations to handle the death investigation.

The immediate family of the inmate have already been notified. The inmate’s identity will be released after extended family members are notified.