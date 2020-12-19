Inmate dies Saturday at Thomson Prison

An inmate at the U. S. Penitentiary Thomson in Thomson, Ill., was found dead about midnight Saturday.

Inmate Patrick Bacon was found unresponsive, a news release says.

Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested emergency medical services, and life-saving efforts continued. The inmate was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced dead by hospital medical staff.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured, and at

no time was the public in danger.

Bacon, 36, was sentenced in the Central District of California to a 120-month sentence for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm, aiding and abetting, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He had been in custody at Thomson since Oct. 14.

USP Thomson is a high-security facility with 1,387 men offenders.

Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons is at www.bop.gov