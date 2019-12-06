Inmates at Scott County Jail refurbish bikes for kids

Breaking News
Inmates at the Scott County Jail refurbished bikes for over 25 kids. The kids came out to the Friendly House in Davenport to receive their present. In addition to the bike, kids also received a helmet and a stocking filled with candy. Santa Claus was a surprise visitor for the kids to present them with their new rides.

The kids were over joyed to get the bikes and were extremely grateful. The inmates even had prior experience fixing bicycles and they enjoyed restoring them along with seeing the expression on kids faces as they received them.

