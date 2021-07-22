Innovative technology helps athletes minimize joint pain and enhance performance



Local sports medicine technologies at Genesis Medical Center can help runners mitigate joint pain and enhance their athletic performance one step at a time.

The Bix stretches across 7 miles, which is many…many steps at a time. Doug Boleyn is ready to race against even the most elite runners with the help of science.

It can sometimes feel like our bodies are our own worst enemies, but physicians at Genesis’s sports medicine lab “The Lab” say that doesn’t always have to be the case. Their new technology helps determine how runners can alleviate joint pain, track their progress, and more.

Some may be skeptical of mixing statistics and studies with a passion, but for Doug, this data only strengthens his love for running. He wants the community to experience this innovation…to see progress in themselves.

The Bix is only the beginning. Doug plans to take his newfound knowledge with him, no matter where his life…and his steps…take him.