Inside look how local firefighters train for rescues

When disaster strikes, we depend on our first responders.

Local 4 is taking you inside how firefighters are prepared for those critical moments.

While fires are common during the winter months, that’s not all that crews respond to.

With lots of ravines in Rock Island County, the chance of someone taking a dangerous fall or simply getting stuck gives firefighters the need to be ready.

By setting up a special haul system, they can most effectively rescue a victim.

The Rock Island Fire Chief shows Local 4 that training.