Inspired by a book, QC boy helps QC Paws

The reason was simple: “I wanted to make money for the animal shelter,” said Carter Stone.

The Rock Island boy wanted to raise money for the animals at QC Paws. After he read the book “A Diary of a Pug,” Carter wanted to help the nonprofit organization. He came up with the idea to sell hot chocolate and donate all the money to the animal shelter.

“At the end of the book it asked what you would do if you were to make money for an animal shelter or some other organization,” says Carter, who worked with his grandpa to get everything up an running. The two of them had a blast doing the project together.

“It’s just been fun,” said Carter’s grandpa, Bruce Rannow. “We just went out and did the shopping for the stuff we needed and I wanted him to get an idea of the work involved, not just the sales and getting it all set up. It’s just fun.”

Carter said more than 70 people came out to enjoy hot chocolate and help out the animals. Originally, he had a goal of raising $100, but now he estimate he has raised almost $1,000.

Rannow is extremely proud of his grandson’s efforts.

“This is a good cause,” Rannow said. “A lot of times, especially after the holidays, people kind of get out of that giving mode. Around Christmas and the holidays, everyone is full of that and then it kind of disappears, so this is a good time to help out the animals.”