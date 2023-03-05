Black Hawk College chemistry instructor Mahesh Dawadi, Ph.D., will present his research on dye-sensitized solar cells for efficient power generation and their potential application to consumer electronics at an American Chemical Society meeting Wednesday, March 8 at Black Hawk College, according to a news release.

Mahesh Dawadi, Ph.D. (contributed photo)

The possibility of converting solar energy into electricity as a means of renewable and clean energy source is considered as one of the mechanisms to solve the environmental pollution problem and energy crisis. The dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSCs) offer the efficient and ease of implementation of new technology for future energy supply.

The public is welcome. The schedule is:

6:30-7 p.m. – Conversation and snacks (including a mysterious chemistry snack)

7-9 p.m. – Presentation

The meeting will be at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus, 6600 34th Ave., Moline, in the Sustainable Technologies Building, Rooms 113-114. Guests should park in Lot 1 off 70th Street.

Dawadi earned his master’s degree in organic chemistry from the Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu, Nepal, and second master’s degree and a doctoral degree in physical chemistry from the University of Akron in 2014. He served as a post-doctoral research associate at the University of Akron.

After his post-doctoral research, he joined University of Texas Rio Grande Valley as a lecturer and moved to Earlham College in 2019 as a visiting assistant professor. He began teaching at Black Hawk College in the fall of 2022.

For more information, contact Dr. Alan Abbott at abbotta@bhc.edu or 309-854-1812.