Intense heat persists into the weekend

After highs in the low and middle 90s today, we’re looking at even higher temperatures tomorrow.

Since most of the area is expected to remain clear & dry overnight, the heat will build quickly Friday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90° range, with heat indices between 100-110°.

It’s also worth noting the intense humidity will be keeping our nighttime temperatures unusually high tonight and Friday night.

Lows around 80° is near-record warmth for the QCA in mid-July.

With no break from the heat for a couple days, just remember to exercise common sense and stay safe! The heat finally breaks come Sunday!

