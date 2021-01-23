Interest pause to lessen blow on graduates when loan payments come

Recent college graduates have been on an uphill climb as they jump into the workforce during the pandemic with debt.

They’re getting another round of relief when it comes to student loan payments and interest.

This week, the pause on student loan payments was extended until at least October.

They were scheduled to resume at the end of this month.

Borrowers owe more than $1.5 trillion dollars.

We spoke to administrators at both St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University, who work with students to limit debt. Their financial aid resources are on the campus websites.

A local master’s degree student from Blue Grass tells us, she’s grateful for the pause.

Kayla Jones has been working on a research project about the August derecho to complete her degree.

If you’d like to participate in the survey, the link is here: https://usf.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1yJJTvpg3GIB5w9