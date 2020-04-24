Interested in becoming a firefighter? Muscatine searching for candidates

There is a need for first responders on the front lines in Muscatine.

City officials say they’re hiring several positions.

Firefighters are among them.

The department has four spots open on their fire crew.

Being a smaller community, they double as either EMT’s or paramedics.

Firefighter Zack Howell tells us his experience since he started a couple years ago.

“It’s like a second family here. You have the smaller department camaraderie. Everybody knows everybody. We do everything together. We live, eat, sleep here,” says Howell. “However big you think it is, you’re helping them on their worst day. So I think that’s the best thing I like about the job, it’s a really rewarding feeling.”

Firefighters start at an annual salary of almost $50,000 per year.

Muscatine Public Works and the Parks and Recreation Department also have several positions to fill.

Job opportunities are listed here >>> https://www.muscatineiowa.gov/Jobs.aspx