1  of  6
Breaking News
Exclusive Video: Rollover accident on I-80 Eastbound leaves car destroyed Exclusive Video: Structure Fire in Rock Island where firefighters save three cats Local COVID-19 cases continue to increase; additional deaths reported Illinois reaches new single-day highest of COVID-19 cases, also reports highest testing results in a day EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 2 charged in Thursday night police chase Iowa hits new highs in daily deaths and cases as governor proclaims ‘it’s time to open up’
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Interested in becoming a firefighter? Muscatine searching for candidates

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There is a need for first responders on the front lines in Muscatine.

City officials say they’re hiring several positions.

Firefighters are among them.

The department has four spots open on their fire crew.

Being a smaller community, they double as either EMT’s or paramedics.

Firefighter Zack Howell tells us his experience since he started a couple years ago.

“It’s like a second family here. You have the smaller department camaraderie. Everybody knows everybody. We do everything together. We live, eat, sleep here,” says Howell. “However big you think it is, you’re helping them on their worst day. So I think that’s the best thing I like about the job, it’s a really rewarding feeling.”

Firefighters start at an annual salary of almost $50,000 per year.

Muscatine Public Works and the Parks and Recreation Department also have several positions to fill.

Job opportunities are listed here >>> https://www.muscatineiowa.gov/Jobs.aspx

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss