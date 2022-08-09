The city of Galesburg has selected Elizabeth Varner as the Director of Parks and Recreation effective Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

Varner has been serving as the Interim Director of Parks and Recreation since April 2022 and has over 32 years of professional experience in the field of parks and recreation, including working for the city of Galesburg for 30 years before her retirement in 2018, according to a city release Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to name Elizabeth as the Director of Parks and Recreation,” said Interim City Manager Wayne Carl. “She has done an outstanding job as the Interim Director, and we are confident that she’ll continue to succeed in this permanent role. Her knowledge of the field of parks and recreation, positive attitude, and ability to build partnerships make her the ideal candidate to fulfill this leadership position for the City of Galesburg.”

Varner earned a Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Parks Administration from Indiana University. During her time as a Recreation Supervisor with the city of Galesburg, Varner was responsible for the management and supervision of recreation facilities, including Hawthorne Pool, Lakeside Water Park, Lakeside Nature Center, and Lake Storey Beach and waterslide.

She assisted with the management and supervision of additional year-round recreational facilities and staff including Lakeside Recreation Facility, Lake Storey Pavilion, and Hawthorne Gymnasium. Varner successfully coordinated numerous programs and events throughout her career serving the Galesburg community and surrounding area.

Since accepting the position of Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, Varner has taken the lead role in management, planning, and departmental oversight for the Department of Parks and Recreation.

“I’m very happy to accept the position of Parks and Recreation Director,” Varner said. “I’ve spent my career in this field and am proud of the parks and recreation amenities that Galesburg has to offer its citizens. I’m looking forward to taking on this leadership role and working diligently with a great team to continue providing quality parks and recreation programs, facilities, and services that will flourish in our community.”

Galesburg offers an extensive parks and recreation department, which includes 24 parks, Lakeside Water Park, Hawthorne Municipal Pool and Gymnasium, Lake Storey Park and Beach, Lake Storey Pavilion, Bunker Links Golf Course, Allison Campground, Lakeside Nature Center, and many recreational programs and activities.

More information on city parks and recreational programs and events can be found on the City’s website.