Kristi Mindrup has been named Vice President of Western Illinois University’s Quad Cities Campus operations, effective Feb. 1.

Mindrup, who has been assistant vice president for QC academic affairs since August 2009, has been serving as the interim administrator in charge of the WIU Moline campus since June 2020. Before being named assistant vice president, Mindrup was the director of instructional and administrative services at the WIU-QC campus from 2007-2009, according to a Monday release.

Prior to that she served as assistant director to the associate provost for QC for three years and as assistant to the director of the WIU-QC campus from 2000 to 2003.

“It is a privilege to announce Dr. Mindrup as the vice president leading Quad Cities campus operations,” WIU President Guiyou Huang said in the release. “Her many years of experience at our Moline campus, and her solid leadership over the past few years, which has included developing a strategic plan for the Quad Cities campus​ and being actively engaged with many Quad Cities​-based organizations, will ensure a strong, future-facing mission for our Quad Cities campus.”

The Western Illinois University Quad Cities campus is at 3300 River Drive, Moline.

Mindrup joined the WIU-QC staff in 1997 and was named instructional technology systems manager in 1998. She also serves as an adjunct faculty member in the College Student Personnel program at WIU. She began her career at Western in September 1997 as a clerk at WIU-Quad Cities. She was named instructional technology systems manager in 1998.

“As a life-long Quad Citizen, I am grateful for this opportunity to provide leadership and engage in collaborations that expand access to higher education opportunities in my hometown,” Mindrup said. “I look forward to connecting WIU’s strategic plan, programs and people to the Quad Cities in ways that empower students from a variety of backgrounds to achieve their goals and gain the preparation they need to contribute to the community and quality of life in our region.”

Mindrup earned her doctorate from the University of Iowa, a master’s degree from WIU and two bachelor’s degrees from the University of Northern Iowa. In the community, she’s a member of the Renew Moline Board of Directors and the United Way Education Council, and is the past-president of the Illinois Association for Institutional Research, and a nine-year representative to the Council for Advancement of Standards in Higher Education.

Announcing new partnership Tuesday

On Tuesday, Mindrup will join Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati, Lindsay Meeker of the WIU College of Education and Human Services, and Ron Clewer of Gorman & Associates to announce a new partnership to expand childcare options in an effort to attract more people to the workforce and fill vacant commercial space in downtown Moline.

WIU-QC will establish the Spanish Bilingual Early Learning and Family Empowerment Lab in the first-floor commercial space of the Enterprise Lofts building, 1871 River Drive, Moline.

The Enterprise Lofts at 1871 River Drive, Moline.

Bolstering childcare options in Moline and the region in order to increase workforce participation is a critical goal, according to a city release Monday. The Moline City Council recently approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create a Childcare/Workforce Infrastructure Forgivable Loan Program to assist families and businesses impacted by the COVID pandemic by delivering quality, worker-friendly childcare options.

The program will work similarly to the city’s successful 2021 micro-business loan program that helped dozens of Moline entrepreneurs survive the economic impacts of the pandemic.

The program works by offering loans from $10,000 up to $50,000 to childcare providers – either existing or new – to improve quality and availability of childcare, encourage and support those businesses to continue their operations, expand their operations or to open new childcare facilities.

Priority will be given to providers that offer non-traditional hours, particularly second and third shifts, overnights and weekends, and those equipped to care for infants, toddlers and children with special needs.

More details on the program can be found here. Tuesday’s WIU facility announcement coincides with the first day applications are available for the new ARPA-funded childcare infrastructure program