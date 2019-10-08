Breaking News
Primary election: Results and where to vote

International Space Station set to fly over Quad Cities tonight – How to see it!

Local News

by: , OurQuadCities.com

Posted: / Updated:

With clear skies locked in place tonight, it’s a great night to watch the International Space Station zipping by overhead!

It won’t get directly overhead, but it reaches a max height of 55°.  45° would be halfway up and 90° would be directly overhead.

It appears at 6:56 p.m. and will be visible for about 6 minutes.

It shows up in the NW sky and goes out of sight in the Southeastern sky.

It will look like the brightest star in the sky and move at a constant speed.  While it might not look like it’s moving quickly, it is.  It’s racing by at about 17,000 miles per hour! It’s also about 250 miles above the ground!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story