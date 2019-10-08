International Space Station set to fly over Quad Cities tonight – How to see it!

With clear skies locked in place tonight, it’s a great night to watch the International Space Station zipping by overhead!

It won’t get directly overhead, but it reaches a max height of 55°. 45° would be halfway up and 90° would be directly overhead.

It appears at 6:56 p.m. and will be visible for about 6 minutes.

It shows up in the NW sky and goes out of sight in the Southeastern sky.

It will look like the brightest star in the sky and move at a constant speed. While it might not look like it’s moving quickly, it is. It’s racing by at about 17,000 miles per hour! It’s also about 250 miles above the ground!