International students can now get their master of science degrees in speech-language pathology at Augustana College after a successful review process.

Xong Sony Yang, director of the Office of International Student and Scholar Services (OISSS) at Augustana, said the program was adjudicated in late November by the Department of Homeland Security: Student and Exchange Visitor Program. “OISSS is excited and looks forward to welcoming Augustana’s first international graduate students and the first international students to join the communication sciences and disorders (CSD) master’s program this summer,” Yang said. The college must reapply for recertification every two years. The successful adjudication process marks Augustana’s continued commitment to hosting F-1 VISA students and the successful management of the program.

Brodahl exterior, audiology clinic, p: Juliane Fricke

Dr. Allison Haskill, chair of CSD and director of the master’s program, said obtaining this approval was a joint effort across departments. “Since our master of science in speech-language pathology program began in 2020, we have had interest from prospective international students,” said Dr. Haskill. “We appreciate the work done by our colleagues in international student admissions that has made it possible for Augustana to be an option for international graduate students.” Augustana’s speech-language pathology graduate program launched in 2020, and the first group of master’s students graduated in May 2022.

The two-year program includes academic coursework and clinical work at the Barbara A. Roseman Center for Speech, Language, and Hearing located on campus. Master’s students also complete school-based and medical externships. The Roseman Center is the oldest college clinic in the nation and serves as a resource for the entire area. During a typical semester, student clinicians provide assessment and intervention services for communication disorders to 95 members of the community.

About 15% of Augustana students are from overseas, representing 49 countries. For more information on Augustana’s master of science program in speech-language pathology, click here.