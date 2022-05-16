Shawn Klush, Elvis Presley Enterprises’ First Ever Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, is playing the Adler Theater for the first time on Saturday, August 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Shawn Klush is the world’s most successful Elvis tribute artist of all time. He has played record breaking performances worldwide, including in the U.S., Switzerland, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany and South America. He was named “Worldwide Ambassador of Elvis” at the Las Vegas Hilton, where he headlines the annual Las Vegas Elvis Fest, celebrating Elvis’ historic Las Vegas performances. He was featured on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and also portrayed Elvis in “HBO’s Vinyl.”

Shawn is the closest that anyone will ever get to the real King, with all of his mannerisms, sense of humor, looks, facial expressions, movements and voice executed to perfection. He embodies Elvis’ showmanship quality and electrifies audiences with his performances.

Experience Shawn Klush in The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist in Concert, the most authentic musical salute to Elvis in the world today, with the Fabulous Ambassadors at the Adler Theatre on Saturday, August 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10 a.m. at the Adler Theatre Box Office, located at 136 E. Third Street in Davenport or online here .