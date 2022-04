Interning has become a regular part of the college experience, but how can businesses get that new and promising talent to want to stick around the Quad Cities and show their potential? The Quad Cities Chamber has developed InternQC, an approach to immerse interns in the vibrancy of our region so they won’t want to leave. Jared Kleinkopf from the Chamber dropped by Local 4 to tell us all about it.

To find out more about the InternQC program offered by the Quad Cities Chamber, click here.