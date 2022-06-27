The intersection of Iowa Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday for street repairs, according to a news release from the City of Muscatine.

The intersection will be closed at least through the end of the day on Friday, weather permitting, or Saturday. Iowa Avenue traffic will be detoured at 4th and 2nd streets to either 4th Street or Mississippi Drive and then to either Sycamore or Chestnut streets.

Traffic on 3rd Street can use Sycamore and Chestnut streets to either Mississippi Drive, 2nd Street, or 4th Street to bypass the closure, the release says.