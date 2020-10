The intersection of Main Avenue/Highway 136 and 16th Street Northwest in Clinton will be closed for culvert replacement beginning Friday, October 23 at 7 a.m.

During the closure, west bound traffic on Highway 136 will be detoured via Mill Creek Parkway and 13th Avenue North through Elvira, then north on Z-36/380th Avenue back to Highway 136.

The closure is expected to last until Monday, October 26th at 5 p.m.