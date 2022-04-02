The City of Muscatine announced one of its intersections will be closed to all traffic for an extensive amount of time next week.

Starting Monday, April 4, the intersection of West 8th and Lucas streets will be closed as part of Phase 5 of the West Hill Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project.

Depending on weather conditions, the full closure is expected to last six weeks.

During this time, limited access will be permitted on these streets:

Lucas Street from Main Street on the east side of the intersection, and from Busch Street on the west side

West 8th Street from Broadway to the Lucas Street intersection, and from Main Street to the Lucas Street intersection

Meanwhile, the Whicher intersection will remain open.

Sanitary and storm sewer separation work

Beginning Wednesday, April 5, Climer from West 8th and High streets will be closed, and only local traffic will be permitted.

On Thursday April 6, general contractor Haggerty Earthworks, LLC, will conduct sanitary and storm sewer separation work on this segment of Phase 5.

According to the City, the contractor anticipates all driveways accessible for residents for as much as possible from Bush to Main on Lucus and from West 8th to High on Climer.

“Periodic closures will occur as underground work progresses. Full closures will occur during the removal and replacement of the pavement from curb to curb,” a news release says. “Residents will be notified in advance of the full closures.”

They add that sewer project work on Lucas Street in 2022 will focus on the area from Busch Street to the curve in Lucas Street — just past Green Street — and include the 900, 1300, 1400, 1500 blocks of Lucas.

Furthermore, the City says sewer project work on Climer Street in 2022 will begin in the 700 block of Climer, moving toward the Lucas Street intersection.

Full-depth patching continues

The emergency repairs on Hershey and Liberty — as part of the 2022 Full Depth Patching Program — are nearly complete, but lane restrictions may continue into next week as concrete replacement continues.

According to the City, Liberty has been used as a detour during the Grandview Avenue reconstruction, and the higher-than-normal traffic created buckles in the roadway.

They say, once emergency repairs are completed, Heuer Contruction, Inc., will move to 1608 Cedar Street, near the intersection with Parham.

Also included as part of the 2022 contract is:

Isett Avenue (Bidwell Road to the Heinz pedestrian entrance)

Houser Street (Fulliam Avenue to Dawson Street)

Stewart Road (Oregon Avenue to Wallace Street)

Robin Road (Sunrise Circle east to end of the concrete)

Frontage Road (Cleveland Street to Ford Avenue)

Devitt Avenue (Ridgewood Avenue to Pinefield Street).

Additional emergency repairs may be added if time and money remain in the contract.

Additional traffic notes