LeClaire, Iowa — There are multiple accidents on the westbound lanes on Interstate 80 near LeClaire, Saturday morning, according to an official with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s office.

Emergency vehicles were on on the scene, and the right lane was shutdown crossing over from Illinois into Iowa. Icy road conditions were the cause of the accidents. It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries. Illinois State police is handling the scene.

Here’s how the scene looked around 9 a.m.