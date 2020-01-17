Interstate shut down after cattle truck rollover

An overturned cattle truck resulted in a partial shutdown of Interstate 280.

It happened early Friday morning around midnight.

The cattle truck was seen on its side in the ditch between westbound I-80 and the exit ramp onto westbound I-280.

Several cattle escaped the truck and were seen being corralled by law enforcement officials.

As a result of the accident, I-280 westbound was completely shutdown.

I-80 eastbound was also re-routed onto I-280 eastbound.

No information has been given about the cause of the rollover, or if any cattle were injured in the accident or subsequent wrangle.

