It is time to enjoy some Jazz Under the Stars this weekend
Regina Bassett joined us on Local 4 News This Morning to tell us about the event at Riverfront Grill in Rock Island on Saturday from 5-7 p.m.
Here’s how to buy tickets today:
by: Danielle Davis
Posted:
Updated:
It is time to enjoy some Jazz Under the Stars this weekend
Regina Bassett joined us on Local 4 News This Morning to tell us about the event at Riverfront Grill in Rock Island on Saturday from 5-7 p.m.
Here’s how to buy tickets today:
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now