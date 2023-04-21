It’s time to help kids get access to early childhood education, one putt at a time.

Proceeds from the Little Bogey’s Golf Classic are invested in local families through SAL’s high-quality child care and education programs. By participating, you can help children in our community thrive and ensure every child can be prepared for success in school and in life. In 2022 alone, the Little Bogey’s Golf Classic fundraiser gave more than $25,000 back to support children attending our Skip-a-Long Childhood Centers.

SAL Family and Community Services present the 27th Annual Little Bogeys Golf Classic Monday, May 8 at the Oakwood Country Club, located at 1067 US Hwy 6, Coal Valley. For more information, click here. For tickets or to donate, click here.