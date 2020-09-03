Investigation determines Davenport Officer justified in shooting on June 1

Scott County Attorney Michael J. Walton released a statement on Thursday determining the shooting by Davenport Police Lieutenant Greg Behning of Marquis Tousant was justified.

The shooting took place around 3 a.m. on June 1, when three Davenport Officers were in an unmarked truck looking for vehicles that may have been involved in incidents from earlier that morning and night.

The officers located a suspect vehicle in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street in Davenport. As they traveled down an alley to investigate, the truck was struck by gunfire, shattering windows, penetrating the door and striking an officer in the leg and hitting his gun in the holster, as well as hitting the headrest behind his head.

One officer, Lieutenant Behning, returned fire from the passenger seat through the back window towards gunshot flashes he saw to the left. During this time, more gunfire struck the front of the truck. Neither of the two other officers fired their weapons.

Despite damage to the truck, the officers were able to get to a safe area until help arrived.

The suspects left the scene in their vehicle and other officers successfully stopped the vehicle after a chase through Davenport. All the occupants were apprehended.

When officers returned to investigate the shooting scene, they found the body of Marquis Tousant. A semiautomatic gun was found under his body.

Due to a Davenport Officer being involved in the shooting, the incident was investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Through interviews, bullet anaylsis and an autopsy of Tousant, it was concluded that the bullets from Tousant’s gun struck the truck and a bullet from Behning’s firearm fatally struck Tousant.

Based on the conclusions of the investigation, Scott County Attorney Michael J. Walton determined that “the actions of Tousant put the lives and physical safety of the officers in immediate danger” and “[i]t was reasonable for Behning to return fire to limit further injury or death to others and himself.”