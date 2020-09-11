Investigation into burglaries leads to three arrested in Whiteside County

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men after an investigation into several burglaries throughout the county.
On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home in Morrison where several stolen items were recovered.
Three occupants of the home were arrested:
- Logan D. Smith, 18, of Morrison, was arrested for two counts of burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful use of weapons.
- Colton M. Merema, 25, of Morrison, was arrested for two counts of burglary and one count of residential burglary.
- Jamison E. Smith, 46, of Morrison, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.
The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Whiteside County SWAT Team and the Prophetstown Police Department.