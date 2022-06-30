Watch the officer's body-cam footage in the video

An officer’s use of deadly force in a fatal shooting June 8 was justified.

On Thursday at a news conference, investigators discussed a deadly shooting involving an officer and a man accused of tampering with an air conditioning unit at a convenience store.

Officials said the officer’s decision to use a deadly force was justified.

The incident happened June 8 at the Casey’s on West 53rd street in Davenport.

Davenport Police say Officer Michael Catton tried to arrest suspect Jason Morales on previous warrants investigating the activity at Casey’s.

They got into a fight and shots were exchanged. At the hospital, Morales died from one of the four gunshots from the incident.

On Thursday, Local 4 News was at a news conference at Scott County Courthouse, where investigators showed body camera footage from that night. They used the footage to explain why they believe Catton was justified in using his gun.

Catton had some scratches from the incident, but otherwise was unharmed. .

Catton remains on investigative leave. To watch body camera footage of the incident, click on the video below: