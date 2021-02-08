Investigation leads to two arrested on drug charges

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff announced two were arrested after an investigation into methamphetamine distribution in the Jo Daviess County area.

As part of the investigation, on Saturday just before 6 p.m., a search warrant was executed at the home located at 703 Young Street in Galena.

Following the search, Mark A. Herrick, 53, of Galena, and Alysha M. Hobbs, 25, of Fulton, were arrested.

Herrick was charged with:

Unlawful use of property (Class 2 felony)

Unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (Class 2 felony)

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony)

Criminal fortification of a residence (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful possession of hypodermic syringe/needle (Class A misdemeanor)

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor)

Hobbs was charged with:

Unlawful possession of methamphetamine (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful possession of hypodermic syringe/needle (Class A misdemeanor)

The investigation is ongoing and further charges may be forthcoming.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Northwest Illinois Tactical Response Team, Galena Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Galena EMS.