Investigation underway after structure fire in Rock Island home

Crews were called to the 1600 block of 5th Street in Rock Island at 5:04 p.m. this evening after a bedroom in a residential home caught on fire.

When crews arrived at the scene of the residential home about ten minutes after it occurred, they noticed smoke and located a fire in one of the bedrooms.

Those involved in the incident were able to evacuate safely without any injuries.

According to Fire Marshal Greg Marty, the fire caused significant damage to the interior of the home, and residents of the house are unable to stay there at this time.

The American Red Cross is helping with the incident, and an investigation is currently underway to find the cause of the fire.

