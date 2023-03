An investigation is underway for damage at Davenport City Cemetery.

Our Local 4 News crew saw the damaged fence with tire marks going into the grounds toppled headstones throughout the area. The cemetery, located on Rockingham Road, is the oldest in Scott County and is maintained by Davenport Parks and Recreation.

Damage at the Davenport City Cemetery on March 6, 2023 (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

We’ll bring you more information when it becomes available.