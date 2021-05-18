Investigator: Bettendorf nurse took drugs from patients, falsified records

A 31-year-old Bettendorf woman has been arrested on a warrant and faces a charge of stealing prescription narcotics from patients.

Kelcy Ann Hamilton is accused of obtaining a prescription drug by “engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, or subterfuge” between Sept. 21 and Dec. 3, 2020, while working as a nurse at Genesis Medical Center.

Ryan Dostal, investigator for the State of Iowa, Medicaid Fraud Control Unit – Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals, says in an arrest affidavit that Hamilton “diverted all or part of at least 143 doses of Dilaudid/Hydromorphone from 65 separate patients for her own personal use.”

Dilaudid is a strong prescription pain medication that contains an opioid (narcotic) used to manage severe pain.

The charge is a Class C felony, which usually punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of between $1,000 and $10,000.

She also faces a misdemeanor charge of tampering with records. An affidavit says Hamilton, while working as a nurse at Genesis Medical Center, “documented the administration of Dilaudid/Hydromorphone to patients in their official medical record, to conceal the fact that she had diverted the medication.”

Court proceedings for Hamilton, who has been released on bond, are set for June 3.