Iowa: 43,850 positive cases, 854 deaths, 31,766 recovered

According to the COVID-19 in Iowa website, on Wednesday, there 585 new cases reported out of 6,792 tested. This made the 24-hour positivity rate 8.6%. Also in the last 24-hours, there were 533 recoveries and 10 additional deaths.

Local 4 News checked the numbers at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. At that time, the total number of positive cases were 43,850 out of 469,612 tested for a positivity rate of 9.3%, recoveries were at 31,747, and deaths due to COVID-19 were 854.

Here are the daily numbers from Wednesday for some of the local counties:

Scott County: 25 new cases out of 437 tested (24-hour positivity: 5.7%), 0 deaths

Muscatine County: 4 new cases out of 66 tested (24-hour positivity: 6.1%), 1 death

Clinton County: 19 new cases (highest number in one day) out of 139 tested (24-hour positivity: 13.7%), 0 deaths

Jackson County: 3 new cases out of 21 tested (24-hour positivity: 14.3%), 1 death (the county’s first)

Dubuque County: 27 new cases out of 199 tested (24-hour positivity: 13.6%), 2 deaths

Cedar County: 4 new cases out of 22 tested (24-hour positivity: 18.2%), 0 deaths

Jones County: 3 new cases out of 40 tested (24-hour positivity: 7.5%), 0 deaths

Des Moines County: 1 new case out of 45 tested (24-hour positivity: 2.2%) 1 death

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics from Iowa, visit the COVID-19 in Iowa website.