Iowa: 44,936 positive cases, 32,805 recoveries, 872 deaths

Iowa now has 44,936 positive cases, 32,805 recoveries, 872 deaths and 480,424 tests processed, according to the COVID-19 in Iowa website when Local 4 checked in on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. The overall positivity rate for the state is 9.8%.

There were 461 new cases, 302 recoveries, 6 deaths, and 4,925 test processed in the past 24 hours. The 24 hour positivity rate is 8.2%

Among the deaths newly reported was one in Scott County and one in Clinton County.

Here is a look at the statistics from the past 24 hours in the local counties:

Scott County: 14 new cases, 1 death, 303 tested, 4.6% positivity rate

Muscatine County: 24 new cases, 0 deaths, 50 tested, 20.0% positivity rate

Clinton County: 7 new cases, 1 death, 65 tested, 10.8% positivity rate

Jackson County: 1 new case, 0 deaths, 26 tested, 3.8% positivity rate

Louisa County: 1 new case, 0 deaths, 15 tested, 6.7% positivity rate

Dubuque County: 30 new cases, 0 deaths, 170 tested, 17.6% positivity rate

Cedar County: 2 new case, 0 deaths, 19 tested, 5.3% positivity rate

Jones County: 3 new cases, 0 deaths, 27 tested, 11.1% positivity rate

Des Moines County: 1 new case, 0 deaths, 72 tested, 1.4% positivity rate

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics from Iowa, visit the COVID-19 in Iowa website.