Iowa 80 Truckstop holding additional vaccine clinic

The Iowa 80 Truckstop is partnering with Hy-Vee Pharmacy once again for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on June 3, after holding five clinics in May.

The walk-in only clinic will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with no appointments needed.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine that is available to anyone 12 or older while Johnson & Johnson is a single-dose vaccine available to those aged 18 or older. Anyone under 18 needs to have a legal guardian or parent present to get the vaccine.

Any questions about the vaccine can be addressed by calling the Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 563-359-3120.