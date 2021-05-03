Iowa 80 Truckstop, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, partner for five vaccine clinics

FILE – In this April 9, 2021 file photo syringes are prepared to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at WiZink indoor arena in Madrid, Spain. =Countries in the European Union have ramped up the vaccination after sluggish start. The uptick comes as countries across Europe also grapple with a rise in infections that has pushed the EU’s overall number of confirmed cases close to 30 million. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, file)

Iowa 80 Truckstop, the World’s Largest Truckstop. has partnered with Hy-Vee Pharmacy to offer five COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics starting May 10.

The clinics are open to anyone ages 18 and older and will be conducted on-site at the truck stop in the main building on the third floor. Both Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccines will be offered.

Clinic dates are time are:

May 10: 2-4 p.m.

May 13: 5-8 p.m.

May 14: 5-8 p.m.

May 15: 5-8 p.m.

May 16: 5-8 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit https://iowa80truckstop.com/vaccine/

Walk-ins also are welcome, which will make it convenient for truck drivers to be vaccinated.

For more information about appointments or the vaccines, call Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 563-359-3120.