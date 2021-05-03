Iowa 80 Truckstop, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, partner for five vaccine clinics

Iowa 80 Truckstop, the World’s Largest Truckstop. has partnered with Hy-Vee Pharmacy to offer five COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics starting May 10.
The clinics are open to anyone ages 18 and older and will be conducted on-site at the truck stop in the main building on the third floor. Both Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccines will be offered.
Clinic dates are time are:
- May 10: 2-4 p.m.
- May 13: 5-8 p.m.
- May 14: 5-8 p.m.
- May 15: 5-8 p.m.
- May 16: 5-8 p.m.
To make an appointment, visit https://iowa80truckstop.com/vaccine/
Walk-ins also are welcome, which will make it convenient for truck drivers to be vaccinated.
For more information about appointments or the vaccines, call Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 563-359-3120.