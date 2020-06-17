Iowa adds 211 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health COVID-19 website, Iowa added 211 new cases in the past day for a total of 24,379.

Local 4 News is checking the COVID-19 in Iowa website at 10:45 a.m. daily.

There were also 10 additional deaths reported, including one in Louisa County. A total of 671 Iowans have died due to the coronavirus.

It was also reported that 310 cases have recovered. There are now a reported 15,139 recovered cases in Iowa. That leaves 8,569 cases that are unresolved.

234,404 Iowans have been tested overall, with 209,651 testing negative, and the positivity rate for the tests is at 10.4%.

Locally, Scott County had four new cases of COVID-19 giving the county 411 in total. There were no reported deaths in the county so the total remains at 10.

