Iowa American Water is accepting applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies.

The program is designed to support diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, stream-side buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives and hazardous waste collection efforts.

To qualify, a proposed project must be located within an Iowa American Water service area and address a source water or watershed protection need in the community. All projects will be completed between May 1 to Nov. 30, 2023. Criteria will be judged on the program innovation for the community, the partnership with other organizations and program sustainability.

Grant information and application forms are here. Applications must be received by end of business Friday, March 31. Mail completed applications to Lisa Reisen, external affairs mManager at Iowa American Water, 5201 Grand Ave., Davenport, IA 52807 or email them to Lisa.Reisen@amwater.com .