Maintenance work on Iowa American Water’s elevated Galbraith water storage tank and standpipe in Clinton begins this week with interior and exterior painting of the structures to begin soon, according to a news release.

The tanks, with a combined storage capacity of one million gallons, are near the intersection of 12th Avenue North and North 14th Street South. Tank maintenance crews will complete external maintenance work prior to re-painting the tank’s exterior and interior surfaces. The more than $500,000 project is expected to be complete by the end of May.

(amwater.com/iaaw)

“This work is necessary to extend the service life of our elevated storage tanks,” said Brad Nielsen, vice president of operations. “Water tanks serve a vital role in our water distribution systems by enabling consistent water pressure in customers’ homes and businesses, providing adequate water supply during high demand periods, and for fire protection.”

Customers in the neighborhood of the tank site should not notice any change in their water service during the project, except for occasional water pressure variations that may occur because of the tank being out of service, the release says. Storage in other tanks in the Clinton service area will be held at higher levels and pumping stations will operate at higher rates. The quality of the water flowing to customers’ homes will not be impacted and will continue to meet all federal and state water quality regulations.

In addition, whenever the painting contractor is sandblasting off the old paint and applying the new coats, the entire tank will be shrouded to better protect nearby homes and businesses from airborne dust and paint.

The contractor for the work is L & T Painting Company, Inc. of Shelby Township, Michigan. Weather permitting, work on the project will occur seven days a week from 7 a.m. until dusk. This

aggressive work schedule is necessary to complete the project quickly and allow the tank to be put back into service in a timely manner, the release says.