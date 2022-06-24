Employees at Iowa American Water’s East River Station Treatment Facility in Davenport marked an extraordinary safety milestone on Friday, June 24. Production and water quality employees at the company’s East River Station Treatment Facility have worked twelve consecutive years or 4,380 days without experiencing any OSHA recordable incidents.

“This is a true testament to the professional and safety-conscious team we have,” said Brad Nielsen, vice president. “Our East River Station team is committed not only to providing reliable, high quality water service to our customers in the Iowa Quad Cities but also to following all safety regulations and procedures to keep themselves, their co-workers and our neighbors and service communities safe.”

Iowa American Water provides regular safety training for trenching and shoring, respiratory protection and confined spaces, machine guarding, personal protective equipment, lockout tag out, first aid, CPR, hazard communication, work zone safety, slips, trips and falls and other related safety topics for its staff. Employees take part in facility and job site audits at every work site to ensure compliance with established workplace safety practices and participate in safety tabletop drills. “This safety milestone means a lot to our entire team, but even more important is, at the end of their workday, our team members are going home in the same or better condition than when they started their workday. That is our number one priority,” Nielsen added. “Not only are we committed to providing high-quality, reliable water and exceptional customer service but also to following all necessary safety procedures and receiving continuing education to ensure a safe work environment. Continued learning, safe behavior and a constant focus are key to keeping us safe, whether at the treatment plant, in the field, or when working water emergencies.”

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state and provides high-quality, reliable water services to approximately 213,000 residents. American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. It employs approximately 6,400 people who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to an estimated 14 million people in 24 states. For more information on the company, click here.