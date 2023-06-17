Iowa American Water continues to proactively invest in its water and wastewater systems, with more than $3.5 million in improvements underway in its Blue Grass water system, a news release says. The work includes a new elevated water storage tank and almost two miles of new

12-inch water transmission main.

The new elevated tank will replace two aging tanks with a new 200,000-gallon elevated tank that

will increase fire flows and water pressure in the community. The installation of almost two miles of new water transmission main will provide a partial redundant water feed to the community to help safeguard an uninterrupted water supply.

“The services we provide are critical to the health of our customers and the communities we serve,” said Brad Nielsen, vice president of operations for Iowa American Water. “Our investments and operational expertise allow us to provide clean, safe, and reliable service that consistently meets or surpasses state and federal regulations for protection human health and the environment. We are pleased to have such significant investment projects underway in Blue Grass that will benefit the community by increasing storage capacity and fire flows as well as water pressure.”

The new elevated storage tank and transmission main work will be complete later this fall. “This

new infrastructure is vital,” Nielsen added. “Water tanks serve a vital role in our water distribution

systems by enabling consistent water pressure in customers’ homes and businesses, providing

adequate water supply during high demand periods, and for fire protection.”

About Iowa American Water

Iowa American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned

water utility in the state.