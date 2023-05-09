Iowa American Water is observing National Drinking Water Week by encouraging wise water use and providing source water protection tips, according to a news release.

National Drinking Water Week is observed May 7-13. The annual event is sponsored by the

American Water Works Association.

Drinking Water Week is a great way to recognize the vital role tap water plays in everyone’s

daily lives and the infrastructure necessary to treat and transport water from its source to

customers’ taps, the release says.

“Safe, reliable drinking water is a key ingredient in our daily lives. Drinking Water Week is a

great time for our customers to recommit to wise water use and discover ways to help protect

our most precious resources for today and future generations,” said Brad Nielsen, vice president

of operations for Iowa American Water.

Customers are encouraged to use wise water tips. For outdoor water use:

• Reuse it. Use water from rain barrels and kiddie pools for watering lawn and gardens.

• Embrace the bucket! Instead of using a running hose, use water contained in a bucket

for washing cars and pets, and rinsing sandy/grassy feet.

• Timing is everything. Only water during the coolest parts of the day (early morning or

evening) to minimize evaporation. Watering during the middle of the day has potential to

lose up to 30% due to evaporation.

• Odd/Even Watering of your lawn. Watering your lawn uses a lot of water, so only

water your lawn when it needs it. Generally, lawns only need an inch or so of water per

week.

• Use drip irrigation hoses to water your plants.

• Consider using a broom instead of a hose. Using a broom eliminates the need for

unused water to clear the sidewalk or patio.

• Rain delay. Watch weather forecast to avoid “Mother Nature” re-watering your garden,

which could also damage plants.

• Pick your plants wisely. Purchase varieties that require less water and remain hearty

in drier weather, and don’t forget to mulch (only 2-3”) to help with water retention.

• Be a leak detective. Find and fix leaks and breaks in hoses, sprinkler systems and

pipes. For help, download Iowa American Water’s Leak Detection Kit here

under Water Information.

• Raise the blade. Raise the level of your lawnmower blade to avoid lawn burnout and the

need for watering.

• Keep an eye out. Watch your sprinkler’s “sweep” to make sure all the water is reaching

vegetation that needs it and not the pavement! Check this frequently in case a person or

animal has accidentally redirected your sprinkler.

“Our efforts to deliver safe, reliable service to our customers is just as important as our

customers participating in source water protection. Together we can all make a difference in

protecting our water sources,” added Nielsen.

Customers can help protect source water by taking everyday actions such as:

• Use and dispose of hazardous materials properly.

• Think twice about lawn and garden chemicals.

• Properly maintain septic systems.

• Dispose of medications properly.

• Volunteer for community watershed events.

• Work with local water utilities to promote water protection.

For more information about Iowa American Water, visit here.