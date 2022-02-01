Iowa American Water announced it is accepting applications for its 2022 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore, or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies.
According to a release:
The program supports diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives and hazardous waste collection efforts.
To qualify, proposed projects must be located in an Iowa American Water service area, which includes Bettendorf, Blue Grass, Clinton, Davenport, Dixon, LeClaire, Panorama Park and Riverdale, Iowa and:Iowa American Water
• address a source water or watershed protection need in the community
• be completed between May 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022
• be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program
• be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations
• provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the Iowa American Water grant monies are utilized)
“Our Environmental Grant Program has been very successful in helping local organizations carry out meaningful, sustainable initiatives that benefit our watersheds,” Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water, said. “We encourage municipalities, schools, environmental organizations and civic groups to apply for a grant to support projects that will benefit a watershed in their community.”
Grants will be judged based on innovation for the community, partnership with other organizations and program sustainability. For grant information and application forms, click here. Applications need to be postmarked by Thursday, March 31, 2022, and emailed here or mailed to:
Lisa M. Reisen, PHR
5201 Grand Avenue
Davenport, IA 52807
According to Iowa American Water:
In 2021, Iowa American Water awarded seven grants totaling $13,080 to the following organizations or projects:Iowa American Water
▪ Nahant Marsh Education Center was awarded a $3,500 grant for its Carp Lake Restoration Project – Phase 1 – In 2021, Nahant Marsh began the first phase of removing a contaminated slag pile from Carp Lake.
▪ Scott County Conservation Board was awarded a $2,500 grant for its Augmented Reality Interpretive Watershed Educator Topo Box that will support watershed education in many ways, including: responsible water/land management, hydrology, native wildlife/habitats, and culture/history.
▪ Partners for Scott County Watersheds was awarded a $2,000 grant for its Pet Waste Disposal Stewardship Program to install additional pet waste receptacles along recreational trails and sidewalks in Scott County with the goal of more citizens properly disposing of pet waste in the receptacles instead of leaving the waste to decay and possibly pollute local watersheds.
▪ River Action, Inc. was awarded a $2,000 grant for its First Floor Elevation Survey Program for the Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance.
▪ Keep Scott County Beautiful (Xstream Cleanup) was awarded a $1,920 grant to upgrade its invasive species removal supplies for watershed cleanup events.
▪ City of Bettendorf Parks & Recreation was awarded a $660 grant to help fund its Exploring Bettendorf’s Parks & Volunteer Cleanup Program.
▪ Davenport West High School INSPIRE Engineering was awarded a $500 grant to help funds its Kenya Water Initiative that works to provide clean water to multiple villages in Kenya by using a filter made from materials around them.