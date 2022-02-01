Iowa American Water announced it is accepting applications for its 2022 Environmental Grant Program to support innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore, or protect watersheds and community drinking water supplies.

According to a release:

The program supports diverse types of activities, such as watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives and hazardous waste collection efforts. To qualify, proposed projects must be located in an Iowa American Water service area, which includes Bettendorf, Blue Grass, Clinton, Davenport, Dixon, LeClaire, Panorama Park and Riverdale, Iowa and:

• address a source water or watershed protection need in the community

• be completed between May 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022

• be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

• be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations

• provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the Iowa American Water grant monies are utilized) Iowa American Water



“Our Environmental Grant Program has been very successful in helping local organizations carry out meaningful, sustainable initiatives that benefit our watersheds,” Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water, said. “We encourage municipalities, schools, environmental organizations and civic groups to apply for a grant to support projects that will benefit a watershed in their community.”



Grants will be judged based on innovation for the community, partnership with other organizations and program sustainability. For grant information and application forms, click here. Applications need to be postmarked by Thursday, March 31, 2022, and emailed here or mailed to:

Lisa M. Reisen, PHR

5201 Grand Avenue

Davenport, IA 52807

According to Iowa American Water: