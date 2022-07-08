Nearly 80 Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 209th Medical Company (Area Support) will be honored with a formal send-off ceremony at the Clear Creek-Amana High School gymnasium in Tiffin on July 16 at 1 p.m.



The public is welcome to attend the ceremony. The school is located at 551 W Marengo Road in Tiffin.



The 209th MCAS is mobilizing to Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve and NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission. The mission allows the U.S. to deter adversaries while supporting NATO partners. Soldiers will be providing field hospital health service support.



The mobilization is part of a normal force generation cycle and is not in response to the ongoing war efforts by the U.S. The unit was deployed to Iraq in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and was activated in 2005 for Hurricane Katrina response efforts.





