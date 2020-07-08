Iowa artists uses talent to spread awareness about ending summer hunger

An Iowa artist is using her skills to help end summer hunger.

Kathleen Roling and her team created a mural in front of the Hy-Vee on West Locust Street in Davenport Wednesday.

They are doing it at four locations throughout Iowa and Illinois.

One item purchased from Kellogg’s or Keurig Dr. Pepper equals one meal donation to Feeding America food banks.

“This is really important to bring awareness because there’s a lot of families that struggle with being able to afford groceries because people don’t realize how much they rely on the school system,” Roling said. “The school system provides a lot of breakfast and lunches for kids that are in school not during the summer, but then once summer comes they lose that ability to have those meals so it’s really important to recognize that and support families that need the extra help.”

They plan to do this in front of Hy-Vee’s in Sioux Falls and Ottumwa.