Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is part of a 13-state coalition that opposes a new law in Massachusetts.

The law imposes tough restrictions on livestock farms about how they house their pigs. Bird says the Massachusetts pork ban goes further than a similar law in California, banning the shipment of “non-compliant” pork through the state. This is all despite pork produced in Iowa meeting all state and federal standards for safety and quality.

The Attorney General says the pork ban violates the Constitution in a few ways, specifically the commerce clause, the import-export clause and the full faith and credit law.