On Tuesday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Brenna Bird for Attorney General Campaign hosted a law enforcement round table in recognition of National Police Week.

Candidate Bird met with members of the local law enforcement community at the Gomez May Law Offices, Davenport.

Bird, a prosecutor since 2016, said she does not support no-cash bail or de-funding police departments, at the meeting that lasted a little more than an hour.

The group discussed how to retain qualified officers and recruit qualified candidates. Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said recruitment numbers are half or even lower than what they have been in the past, while the number of officers leaving the force has almost doubled.

A retired Davenport Police Officer who attended mentioned losing institutional knowledge that will be impossible to replace when officers leave the force.

